New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Delhi Industries Minister Satyendra Jain on Friday directed DSIIDC officials to upgrade damaged roads of Mangolpuri Industrial Area and Mayapuri Industrial Area Phase I and II.

The minister, who chaired a board meeting of the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (DSIIDC), gave the industrial clearance for the upgradation of 22 roads in Mayapuri Industrial Area Phase I and II, an official statement said.

Also Read | Bhopal Man Duped of Rs 3.16 Lakh By Online Fraudsters On Pretext of Cancelling His Life Insurance Policies; Case Registered.

"Chaired a board meeting of DSIIDC today. Instructed the officials to upgrade the damaged roads of Mangolpuri industrial area and Mayapuri industrial area Phase - 1 & Phase- 2. More development work will be carried out in these areas to boost and support the industrial economy," he tweeted.

The upgradation of the roads will lead to revival of the transport system and boost the industrial economy, the statement quoted Jain as saying.

Also Read | India, US Sign Project Agreement for Air-Launched Unmanned Aerial Vehicle.

The minister also discussed procurement of ambulances by DSIIDC through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund.

"The Delhi government will procure 13 Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances through the CSR fund of DSIIDC," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)