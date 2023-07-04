New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): Water Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj arrived on Tuesday to inspect the cleaning of the Najafgarh drain. During this, he inspected the work of desilting as well as the hydraulic excavator installed on the Pantul bridge. He directed the officials to ensure that only treated sewage is released into the Yamuna.

The Water Minister also stressed solving the problem of water conservation through recharging groundwater.

Also Read | Seema Sisodia Health Update: Former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s Wife Admitted to Hospital After Her Health Deteriorates.

The Kejriwal government is also engaged in the removal of wild plants such as water hyacinths on a large scale. During the inspection, Saurabh Bhardwaj appreciated that the desilting of the Najafgarh drain is being done on a large scale.

The cost of this project is Rs 11.2 crore. At the same time, to remove the hump in the Najafgarh drain, silt is removed by the government through a project costing Rs 20.8 crore.

Also Read | Jharkhand Shocker: Woman Lynched for Having ‘Extramarital Affair’ in Chatra District; Seven Accused Held.

The same is also being done from Khyala Bridge to Basaidarapur Bridge which will cost the government Rs 13.9 crore. In many places, tons of silt is being removed from the drain and dried.

Apart from this, very large wild plants are also being removed from the hydraulic excavator installed on the Pantul bridge. The work of removing wild plants such as Water Hyacinths (Jal Kumbhi) is going on on a large scale.

Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj shared that water hyacinths are a very dangerous species of plant. These can remove the amount of oxygen from the water, due to which the water can become stagnant and unusable.

Generally, if the amount of oxygen in the water is adequate, then it itself starts the process of cleaning the water. That is why the Delhi government is working doubly hard to remove water hyacinths from the Najafgarh drain and many other such drains.

Silt is being removed from the drain on a large scale as well so that the flow of the drain can be sped up and the water present in the drain can add to the process of self-cleaning.

It is worth mentioning that a few decades ago, the Najafgarh drain was called the Sahibi River. But due to urbanisation, sewer and industrial waste of many cities of Haryana became mixed with the Najafgarh lake in the form of Badshahpur and Dharmapura drains. After this, the Sahibi River turned from a river into a drain.

Furthermore, the manner in which settlement has taken place in the capital in the last several decades has led to the formation of thousands of unauthorized colonies in Delhi. The sewer and industrial waste of these colonies and industrial clusters started falling into Najafgarh's drains through small drains.

In such a situation, one of the major reasons behind the contamination of the Yamuna River is the sewer and industrial waste coming into the river through the Najafgarh drain. Taking steps in this direction, the Kejriwal government is cleaning all the big and small drains falling into the Najafgarh drain.

By converting the Najafgarh drain into a clean water channel, clean water will reach the Yamuna. Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said that all major drains including the Najafgarh drain are being reconverted into clean water channels by the Kejriwal government.

Delhi Jal Board is treating the water of dozens of drains falling into the Najafgarh drain through its various STPs and DSTPs. The cleaning of the Najafgarh drain will improve water flow. Along with this, the outbreak of mosquitoes will also reduce, due to which the public will witness relief from mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue and malaria.

After removing the hump in the drain, the discharge of water will reach the Yamuna more quickly than before. He added that in the last few years, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has reserved thousands of crores of rupees in every budget of the government, especially for the cleaning of the Yamuna River.

The result of this is that today small drains falling into big drains within Delhi are being treated in sewer treatment plants so that sewage and filth do not directly reach the Yamuna River and only clean water is transported to the river. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)