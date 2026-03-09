New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): Save Sharda Committee congratulated its founder member Lt Gen. (Retd) Ata Hasnain on being appointed as Governor of Bihar, a release issued on Monday read.

The committee expressed hope that retd. General will keep on guiding the committee in future too, said Ravinder Pandita, Head- Founder of Save Sharda Committee Kashmir.

Lt. Gen Ata Hasnain was instrumental in 2008-09 in bringing Army and the public on the Sadbhavna platform through the famous slogan "Awam aur Jawan" during his tenure as GOC 15 Corps. He has always advocated for the reopening of Sharda Peeth in PoK.

The committee, in its meeting, thanked the Centre for appointing him as Governor.

Lieutenant General (Retired) Syed Ata Hasnain has been named Governor of Bihar. He will replace Arif Mohammed Khan.

President Droupadi Murmu has effected a major administrative reshuffle of Governors and Lieutenant Governors across the country on Thursday, just ahead of the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

According to an official communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi has been appointed as the new Governor of West Bengal, succeeding Dr C V Ananda Bose, who resigned earlier on Thursday.

As part of the comprehensive administrative restructuring, Vinai Kumar Saxena has been transferred from his position as Lieutenant Governor of Delhi to serve as Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, while former diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu has been appointed as the new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. (ANI)

