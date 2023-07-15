Bulandshahr (UP), Jul 15 (PTI) Workers of a right-wing organisation on Saturday created ruckus at a restaurant here in Uttar Pradesh on the suspicion that chicken burgers were being served on Shivratri, officials said.

Khurja Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Rakesh Kumar said the matter is being investigated.

"There were instructions banning the sale of non-vegetarian food in view of Sawan month. At present the restaurant is closed," he said.

Police and administration officials reached the spot on getting information about the incident.

A Vishwa Hindu Parishad functionary said, "Complaints about chicken being served at the restaurant were received. When we visited the restaurant today we found that chicken was being served."

He added, "The administration had already warned that chicken or any kind of meat would not be sold in the month of Sawan, but despite this, the restaurant owner continued serving non-vegetarian food. We demand that the restaurant be sealed."

