New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned till May 9, the hearing on a plea challenging the Karnataka Government's decision to scrap four per cent OBC reservation for Muslims and the State Government assured the top court that assurance given earlier not to implement the notification will be continued till the next date of hearing.

The assurance was given by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to a bench of justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna, which adjourned the matter for further hearing on April 9.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured the SC that the state government will not make admissions or appointments on the basis of a government order and sought adjournment.

The court was hearing various petitions challenging the government orders scrapping four per cent OBC reservation for Muslims.

Karnataka's Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai led government, recently, scrapped the reservation of four per cent given to Muslims.

The Karnataka government last month scrapped the four per cent OBC reservation for Muslims and distributed it to the two dominant communities, Veerashaiva-Lingayats and Vokkaligas.

The government also decided to move OBC Muslims to the 10 per cent Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category.

Meanwhile, the Assembly election in Karnataka is scheduled to be held on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13. (ANI)

