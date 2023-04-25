Lucknow, April 25: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on Tuesday (April 25) declared the UP Class 12th Board Result 2023. The students who took this year's final UP Board exams can check and download their results from the official websites - upresults.nic.in or upmsp.edu.in. Students are advised to keep their Roll Number and School Code handy to view the results. UP Board Result 2023: UPMSP Class 10, 12 Exams Results To Be Available on DigiLocker.

The overall pass percentage for Class 12 is 86.64 percent, the UP Board said. The UP Board 12th Exams were held from February 16, 2023, to March 4, 2023. A total of 27,69,258 students appeared for the UP Board Class 12 exams. The evaluation process was held at 258 centres spread across the state from March 18 to April 1. UP Board Result 2023 Today: UPMSP Class 10, 12 Results to Be Announced on upresults.nic.in, Know Time Here.

How To Check UP Class 12 Board Results 2023:

Visit the official site of UPMSP at upresults.nic.in .

. Click on the UP Board 12th Result link.

Submit your roll number or admit card number along with other required details in the given fields.

Click on Submit button.

UP Class 12 Board Result will be displayed on the screen.

Check all the details correctly.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.The students need to get at least 35% marks in each subject to pass. If failed in one or more exams, the student will have the opportunity to take compartment exams.Along with the class 12 results, the UPMSP will also announce the class 10 results today. The UP Board 12th Exams were held from February 16, 2023, to March 3, 2023. A total of 31,16,487 students appeared for the UP Board Class 10 exams.

