New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to list the matters relating to promotions in the reserved category, which is pending consideration for a long time.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said that it will see that matters relating to promotions in the reserved category get listed.

CJI Chandrachud said that he has asked the registrar to meet him during lunch and assured him that he will personally look at the papers and see if it is listed.

Senior Advocate Indira Jaising mentioned the matter dealt with promotions in the reserved category. She urged the court to list the matter for hearing as it is pending consideration for a long period of time. The advocate said that there are several such pending cases across states and this is since the M Nagraj judgment.

In an earlier hearing in the Supreme Court, the Centre said that quashing of reservations in the promotion to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) employees in government jobs may cause employee unrest and lead to multiple litigations.

Various petitions relating to reservations are being heard in the Supreme Court.

Earlier, the top court had said that State governments ought to collect quantifiable data before granting reservations in the promotion to SC/ST employees. The top Court also said that it cannot lay down new yardstick after Constitution bench decisions.

The apex court had earlier said it would not reopen its decision on the issue of the grant of reservation in promotion to the SCs and STs and said it was for the states to decide how they are going to implement the same. (ANI)

