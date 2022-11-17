Jhansi, November 17: People often say that a dog is a man’s most loyal friend and this pet proved just that by laying down his life to save his owner from a venomous snake. The dog laid down his life to save his owner from a venomous snake in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi. The dog who was walking with his owner, saw the snake and killed it in order to protect his master. However, he later died due to snake poison.

According to a report in India Today, Amit Rai, a district panchayat member, had brought an American bully dog about five years ago and named him Gabbar. Amit is a resident of PratapPura, Madhya Pradesh, adjacent to the border of UP's Jhansi district. Viral Video: Crocodile Attacks Dog, Pulls it Underwater in Kolhapur's Dattawad Village

Check Post by the Dog Owner:

Amit was fond of Gabbar and Gabbar too was possessive about Amit and never let anyone come close to Amit without his permission. German Shepherd Saves 6-Year-Old Boy From Neighbour's Aggressive Pet Dog in Florida; Video of The Heroic Moment Goes Viral

Amit Rai, was walking with his pet dog Gabbar at his farmhouse. Amit was out with his dog for a walk to his farmhouse in Pratap Pura. It was when the dog spotted a giant poisonous snake (Russell's viper) coming towards his owner while Amit was unaware of the same. The dog pounced on the serpent before it reached his owner to save him.

In the prolonged snake-dog fight, Gabbar managed to bite the venomous snake into two pieces and killed it, but not before receiving deadly bites that led to its death later.

The dog died before he could get timely treatment because the poison had spread in the body. The dog sacrificed his life for his owner, while Amit and his family members were left heart-broken.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 17, 2022 02:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).