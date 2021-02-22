New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) The Supreme Court Monday allowed the request of an officer of the Enforcement Directorate, involved in the investigation of coal scam cases, seeking repatriation to her parent department subject to the condition that a "competent officer" takes charge in her place.

A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian said that it is not disputed that the applicant, Sowmya Nuthalapati, is a married woman who has a child aged about two and half years and is currently residing in Hyderabad away from her husband due to her present posting.

"It is not disputed that the applicant has completed a tenure of three years. After that, she was directed to work as OSD to Coal Block Case. The Enforcement Directorate has declined the request for repatriation on the ground that her posting was made under the Order of this Court.

"Having regard to the circumstances, we consider it appropriate to permit the applicant to be repatriated to her parent department and relieved from the present posting, however, only after a competent officer takes charge in her place," the bench said.

The officer belongs to Indian Revenue Service and her parent department was Customs and Central Excise.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared for the Centre in the matter.

