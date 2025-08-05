New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday asked the petitioner, who filed a plea seeking registration of FIR against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray and accused him of hate speech and inciting incidents of violence against North Indians in Maharashtra, to approach the jurisdictional High Court.

The plea was filed by Sunil Shukla, president of the Uttar Bhartiya Vikas Sena, who also sought directions to the Election Commission of India to derecognise the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). In addition, he requested protection from alleged threats by MNS workers and sought action against party members who allegedly attempted to ransack the office premises of his political party.

A bench of the Chief Justice of India. Gavai and Justice K. Vinod Chandran clarified that it had not examined the merits of the case and granted liberty to the petitioner to move to the High Court.

As per Shukla's plea, Raj Thackeray had made an allegedly inflammatory speech on March 30, 2025, during a Gudi Padwa festival rally, "which led to the incitement of violence" against North Indians who work in public-facing jobs for speaking Hindi.

Shukla alleged that the conduct of Thackeray and his political party members constitutes hate speech, criminal conspiracy and incitement to violence.

He further claimed to have received personal threats, including a disturbing message on social media from a handle that threatened his life. Following this, he received over 100 anonymous phone calls containing threats, Shukla alleged.

He sought that an FIR be registered and the case be investigated by the police.

The Court has now granted liberty to Shukla to approach the Bombay High Court in this regard.

Advocates Abid Ali Beeran, Sriram Parakkat, Anandhu S Nair, Maneesha Sunil Kumar represented Shukla. (ANI)

