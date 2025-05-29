New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) The Supreme Court collegium on Thursday approved a proposal for appointment of three advocates as judges of the Rajasthan High Court.

The collegium headed by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai gave its nod to the proposal during a meeting.

"The Supreme Court collegium in its meeting held on May 29, 2025 has approved the proposal for appointment of the following advocates -- Bipin Gupta, Sanjeet Purohit and Ravi Chirania, as judges of the Rajasthan High Court," said a statement uploaded on the top court's website.

