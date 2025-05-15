New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) The Supreme Court collegium on Thursday recommended the appointment of Karnataka High Court judge Kempaiah Somashekar as Manipur High Court's chief justice.

A three-member collegium headed by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai in its meeting held on Thursday recommended the appointment in view of retirement of incumbent chief justice D Krishnakumar on May 21.

"The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on May 15, 2025 has recommended appointment of Justice Kempaiah Somashekar, Judge, High Court of Karnataka, as the Chief Justice of High Court of Manipur, consequent upon the retirement of Justice D Krishnakumar on May 21, 2025," the resolution said.

