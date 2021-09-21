New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting on Tuesday reiterated its earlier recommendation issued on September 16 regarding the transfer of five judges from various High Courts.

The Collegium recommended the transfer of Justices Rajan Gupta from Punjab and Haryana High Court to Patna High Court, PB Bajanthri from Karnataka High Court to Patna High Court, Sanjeev Prakash Sharma from Rajasthan High Court to Patna High Court, T Amarnath Goud from Telangana High Court to Tripura High Court, and Subhash Chand from Allahabad High Court to Jharkhand High Court.

Also Read | Blue Flag Beaches in India: Kovalam, Eden Get Coveted International Eco-Level Certification.

In another statement, the Collegium also recommended the transfer of Justice Sureshwar Thakur from Himachal Pradesh High Court to Punjab and Haryana High Court. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)