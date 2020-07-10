New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Chairman and Managing Directors (CMD) of all banks concerned to personally look into the disbursement of the loan amount of Amrapali real estate home buyers in Noida and Greater Noida and for the restructuring of financial plans, including the subvention buyers and will submit a report to the receiver.

The Apex Court also directed the CMDs of these banks concerned to consider fresh loan applications of homebuyers who are interested to purchase flats in Amrapali real estate.

The SBI Capital submitted to the Apex Court bench, headed by Justice Arun Mishra and also comprising Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, that they have almost in the final stage of completing 8 projects (approximately around Rs 1,000 Crores) and will be ready in 3-4 weeks put a concrete plan after discussions with NBCC and receiver.

However, their proposal seeking interest on investment at 12 per cent was heavily objected by M L Lahoty, the lawyer for homebuyers. The Apex Court had asked the State Bank of India (SBI) to consider this.

Regarding refund of money seekers for homebuyers, a receiver has been asked to prepare a list and a proposal, the Apex Court said.

The issues pertaining to the flat of Heartbeat, Mahagun and Surekha, the Apex Court will take up the matter for further hearing to July 22, whereas on August 04, the other remaining issues would be taken up for hearing in the case. (ANI)

