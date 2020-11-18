New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that the final hearing in the Tata Group versus Shapoorji Pallonji Group case will be held on December 2 as certain documents are yet to be submitted.

As per an official release, a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde, was hearing a plea by the Tata Group, challenging the pledging of Tata Sons shares by Shapoorji Pallonji to raise funds.

"We will hear the case for final disposal on December 2," the bench said. (ANI)

