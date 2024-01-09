New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): The Supreme Court has granted anticipatory bail to the two children of suspended Delhi government official Premoday Khakha, who was arrested for repeatedly raping a 17-year-old girl in his care multiple times at his residence between November 2020 and January 2021.

A bench of Justices CT Ravikumar and Rajesh Bindal granted anticipatory bail to Khakha's daughter Prateeksha and son Harsh Prateek while taking note that they had joined the investigation.

The official's son and daughter were accused of abetting the crime.

"After going through the statement, hearing counsel on both sides and perusing the material on record, we are of the view that these Special Leave Petitions can be disposed of, directing the release of the petitioners on bail in the event of their arrest on furnishing a bond of Rs 25,000 subject to the satisfaction of the Investigating Officer and further subject to the conditions stipulated under Section 438(2), Cr.P.C. The Special Leave Petitions stand disposed of," the order of the apex court on January 8 stated.

Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra and advocate Shubhashis Soren appeared for Khakha's children in the top court.

Suspended Delhi women and child development (WCD) department official Premoday Khakha, 51, was arrested in August last year for repeatedly raping the minor girl in his care multiple times at his residence in Burari between November 2020 and January 2021.

When she became pregnant on January 21, 2021, she informed Khakha's wife, Seema Rani, about who allegedly gave her abortion pills. Both Khakha and his wife are currently in judicial custody.

It was alleged that the minor victim is the daughter of a person known to the accused. Police had arrested the couple after recording the statement of the victim.

Police had registered under sections of rape, the POCSO Act and other sections of the India Penal Code.

The trial court had dismissed their petition in September last year. On October 11, 2023 the Delhi High Court declined their anticipatory bail plea. Thereafter, they approached the Supreme Court. (ANI)

