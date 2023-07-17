New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday rejected to entertain a petition seeking to initiate action against stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi for allegedly humiliating lawyers and the judicial system on his show ‘Bas Kar Bassi’.

A bench of justices SK Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia asked the petitioner why the court should entertain the petition. The court also said that it does not find any merit in the petition.

The petitioner submitted that in his show 'Bas Kar Bassi', comedian Bassi insulted the advocate community and hence the petitioner urged the court to take some action against him.

But the court denied to hear the petition and told the petitioner, "You don’t have to defend the entire community" and asked him to take care of him.

The petitioner has alleged that Bassi had allegedly portrayed the judiciary in a negative manner.

The show is available on OTT platform Amazon Prime. Bassi in the show tells a story about a fresher, who is out of National Law University and arrives in Delhi as a young lawyer with dreams, ambition and friends. All he needs is some perspective and a lot of money but timing and bosses keep getting in his way.

He relates the story of his odyssey with defining career decisions and celebrations of wins and losses, in the midst of the incredible comedy that has been his life. (ANI)

