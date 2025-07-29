New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Tuesday decided to constitute a special bench comprising two judges to hear old Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) cases and criminal appeals twice a week.

In a circular, the top court said the special bench will sit on Monday and Friday from August 1.

"The Competent Authority has been pleased to constitute a Bench comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran and Justice NV Anjaria on every Monday and Friday at 2 PM to hear old Motor Accident Claim Tribunal cases and Criminal Appeals," the circular said.

It added that the old MACT and criminal appeals will be listed before the said bench from Friday.

It said lawyers and parties appearing in-person in the matter should extend cooperation by not seeking adjournment.

