New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday said the Supreme Court's stay on the NGT order forming a high-level committee for Yamuna cleaning is a "huge message" for Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena.

The apex court stayed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order that asked the Delhi LG to head a high-level committee constituted to deal with issues concerning rejuvenation of the Yamuna river.

Asked about the development, Bharadwaj said Saxena's working style is "contradictory".

"(Activist) Medha Patkar filed a case against him and he said he is the LG and should be given immunity from the trial. A governor and the president are given immunity because they do not enjoy executive powers and are just a rubber stamp.

"In front of the NGT, the Lieutenant Governor said he has executive powers. The SC has now said he does not have the powers to direct officials. It is a huge message to the LG and his favourite officials by the Supreme Court," the AAP leader said at a press conference here.

In January, the green tribunal constituted the high-level committee of authorities concerned in Delhi for the rejuvenation of heavily polluted Yamuna in the city.

