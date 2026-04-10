New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday put on hold the criminal proceedings and summons against a Christian priest booked by Uttar Pradesh Police over his statements that Christianity is the only true religion.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta also issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government and sought its response on a plea of Reverend Father Vineet Vincent Pereira challenging an Allahabad High Court order.

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He challenged the March 18 order of the Allahabad High Court, which had refused to quash criminal proceedings against him.

The High Court, while dismissing the plea of Father Pereira, had observed that claiming a particular religion to be the "only true religion" is wrong in a secular country like India and may amount to disparaging other faiths, thereby attracting provisions of law.

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The High Court had said such statements prima facie fall within the ambit of Section 295A of the IPC, which deals with deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings.

As per the FIR lodged by Uttar Pradesh police, he had allegedly held prayer meetings where he repeatedly stated that Christianity was the only true religion, which hurt the sentiments of members of another community.

During the initial probe, the investigating officer found no evidence of illegal religious conversion but proceeded with filing a chargesheet over allegations of criticising other religions. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)