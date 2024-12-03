New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday took strong exception to the termination of women civil judges in Madhya Pradesh, criticizing the criteria used for their dismissal and remarking that men would understand the situation if they experienced menstruation.

The remarks were made during a hearing related to the termination of six female civil judges in the state.

A bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and N Kotiswar Singh made this comment while hearing a case related to the termination of female civil judges in Madhya Pradesh.

Six female civil judges were terminated, with two of them yet to be reinstated.

The top court's observation came when it noted the criteria adopted by the Madhya Pradesh High Court in dealing with the female judges.

The state counsel said that the judges were terminated due to poor disposal rates of cases.

In response, The top court said that they will have the same criteria for male judges. "I wish they had menstruation; then only they would understand," Justice Nagarathna said.

The apex court also said that if the women are suffering physically and mentally then don't say they are slow and send them home. The top court listed the matter on December 12 for further hearing.

The SC was hearing a suo motu petition on the issue of the termination of six women judges by the Madhya Pradesh government.

In June 2023, the Madhya Pradesh government terminated the services of the six judges following a recommendation by the Madhya Pradesh High Court. The judges were reportedly terminated on the grounds of unsatisfactory performance during their probation period.

Following the administrative committee and a full court meeting finding their performance during the probation period unsatisfactory, the State Law Department issued orders for terminating the services of judges. (ANI)

