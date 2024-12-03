Sambhal, December 3: Sambhal District Magistrate Rajendra Pensiya on Tuesday wrote to the officers of neighbouring districts--Bulandshahr, Amroha, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Buddha Nagar--requesting them to stop Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi at their district borders. The Sambhal DM addressed the letter to the Police Commissioners of Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad, along with the Superintendents of Police (SP) of Amroha and Bulandshahr.

"On November 24, a remaining survey was conducted, following which members of the Muslim community staged massive protests involving gunfire, stone-pelting, and arson. As a result, the situation in Sambhal district has become extremely sensitive. Until December 10, the entry of any external individuals, social organisations, or public representatives into Sambhal district is restricted without prior approval from the competent authority. Prohibitory orders have been issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023," the Sambhal DM stated. Sambhal: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi, 5 Other Party MPs To Visit Uttar Pradesh Town on December 4 Following Violence Over Shahi Jama Masjid Survey.

"Hence, it is requested that, considering the communal sensitivity of Sambhal district, vigilant monitoring of the proposed activities of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi Ji be ensured, and appropriate arrangements be made to prevent him from entering the boundaries of the district. Kindly direct the concerned authorities to take necessary action in this regard," he added.

Earlier today, Congress General Secretary and Uttar Pradesh In-Charge Avinash Pande urged people to gather in large numbers on Wednesday to support Rahul Gandhi during his visit to violence-hit Sambhal. In a post on X, Pande wrote: "A Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi Ji will leave for Sambhal by road from Delhi tomorrow to meet the families of the victims of the Sambhal violence. To support them in this struggle, I will assemble at the Ghazipur border with the Congress delegation and proceed to Sambhal."

"I appeal to all of you to reach the Ghazipur border in large numbers with your supporters and contribute to this struggle. Your support is essential in the fight for democracy and justice," he added. Meanwhile, Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh announced that the administration is consistently urging Gandhi to postpone his visit. "The District Magistrate has imposed restrictions on the arrival of outsiders in Sambhal until December 10. This measure aims to maintain peace and prevent the currently stabilising situation from escalating again. While the situation is under control, tensions remain, and the presence of outsiders could provoke further disturbances. This decision was based on assessments by the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police," Singh explained. Sambhal Violence: Akhilesh Yadav Alleges Well-Planned Conspiracy Behind Stone Pelting Incident Over Shahi Jama Masjid Survey by BJP, Rahul Gandhi-Led Congress Team to Visit on December 4 Amid Curbs.

"We appeal to everyone to avoid visiting Sambhal temporarily, allowing us to fully restore normalcy. We trust responsible citizens will understand our concerns. The administration is in regular communication with the Leader of Opposition, requesting him to reconsider his plans," Singh added.

