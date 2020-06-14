India News | SC to Hear Journalist Vinod Dua's Plea Seeking Protection Against His Arrest on Sunday

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Supreme Court will conduct a special hearing on Sunday to urgently hear a plea filed by veteran journalist, Vinod Dua.

Through his plea, Dua is seeking protection against arrest and no coercive actions in connection with FIRs registered against him in many states pertaining to alleged incitement of communal hatred.

A three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Uday Umesh Lalit along with Justices Mohan M Shatanagoudar and Vineet Saran will hear the plea.

A sedition case has been filed against Dua following a complaint by a local BJP leader in Shimla over his YouTube show. (ANI)

