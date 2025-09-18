New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday listed a petition filed against the Karnataka High Court's order upholding the decision of the state government to invite Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the state-sponsored Dasara Mahotsav at the Chamundeshwari temple, Mysuru.

A bench headed by the Chief Justice of India agreed to hear the plea after an advocate sought urgent listing of the case against a High Court order saying non-Hindus can't perform the 'Agra Puja'.

"This is a plea against the Karnataka government's decision to allow a non-Hindu to perform 'Agra Puja' at the Chamundeshwari Temple for the inauguration of Dasara in Mysuru," counsel said, adding that the event is on September 22.

The plea is likely to be heard on Friday.

On September 15, the Karnataka High Court had dismissed the petitions challenging the government's decision to invite Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the Dasara mahotsav at Karnataka's Chamundeshwari temple.

The High Court had said that the participation of a person practising a particular faith or religion in the celebrations of festivals of other religions does not offend the rights available under the Constitution of India.

It had been noted that, undisputedly, the festivities are organised by the state every year and accomplished persons like scientists, educationists, authors and freedom fighters have been invited in the past.

The appeal field in the apex court stated that the High Court erred by not appreciating the fact that for the inauguration of Dasara in the premises of the Goddess Chamundeshwari temple, a puja has to be performed, which cannot be performed by a non-Hindu. The pooja must be performed as per Hindu devotional and rituals, and the pooja is the inauguration of the traditional ten-day celebrations of the Dasara festival, the petition said.

The Chief Guest invited by the state is non-Hindu and as such, she cannot perform rituals before the deity, which is against established Hindu religious and ceremonial practices, it added.

"The High Court erred by not appreciating the fact that inauguration of Dasara Mahotsav by a non-Hindu is against the basic rules of Agama Shastra and the Agama rules are a part of Hindu religious faith and in departure of the traditional rules of worship, it would result in the disturbance of purity of the ceremony and the divine spirit of the deity and the belief system of the entire Hindu community would be affected," the appeal added.

"The High Court erred by not appreciating the fact that since the time of the Wodeyar dynasty and continuing to the present day, the inauguration of the Dasara festival has always been performed by a Hindu dignitary, as the ceremony involves offering puja, invoking sacred mantras, and participating in religious rites as prescribed by Hindu tradition," the appeal further added. (ANI)

