Bhubaneswar, May 13 (PTI) The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has issued a notice to the Odisha government asking it to submit within seven days a detailed action taken report on the alleged rape of a tribal girl at a state-run hostel in Koraput district.

The NCST issued the notice based on a complaint lodged by the opposition BJD. The notice was issued to the state's additional chief secretary of Home department, principal secretary of the ST and SC Development and Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare Department and the director general of police on May 9.

"These authorities are requested to submit a detailed report on the facts and the action taken on the matter within seven days of receiving the notice. The report can be sent via post, in person, or through other communication means," the notice said.

The notice warned that failure to respond within the stipulated time may compel the commission to exercise its powers of a civil court under Article 338A of the Constitution and issue summons for personal or representative appearance before the commission.

A minor girl was allegedly raped at the Guneipada ST/SC Girls Hostel in Lamtaput block of Koraput district in April.

"It is deeply distressing that despite the state having a chief minister from the tribal community, incidents of rape and atrocities against tribal girls continue to occur unabated. These incidents are repeatedly reported in the media, yet there appears to be no serious remedial or punitive action from the state government. On the contrary, it seems efforts are being made to shield the perpetrators rather than ensure justice," the BJD had said in the memorandum.

"Since July, 2024, at least 26 students have tragically died in such state-run schools," it added.

