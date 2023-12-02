Mahrajganj (UP), Dec 2 (PTI) A private school teacher was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment by a court here for raping a 15-year-old student in this district four years ago, an official said on Saturday.

"Additional Sessions and Special Judge Vinay Kumar Singh on Saturday convicted Brijendra Prajapati (25) and also imposed a fine of Rs 16,000 on him," Special Public Prosecutor Vinod Singh said.

The court held Prajapati guilty of abducting and raping the Class 9 student.

According to the prosecution, the incident took place on October 5, 2019 when Prajapati, a teacher at the same school, lured the minor away from the academic institution and raped her.

Police lodged an FIR under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The police filed a charge sheet against the accused teacher following investigations.

