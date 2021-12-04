Mangaluru, Dec 4 (PTI): Personnel of a women's police station here have arrested a man on charges of sexually harassing the girl student of a private school in the city.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Kills His Two Kids, Dies by Suicide Over Dispute With Wife in Shamli.

The girl is a sixth standard student. The accused was identified as Krishnappa, the driver of a school van.

Also Read | Vinod Dua, Veteran Journalist and Father of Comedian Mallika Dua, Dies at 67.

The girl's parents lodged a complaint at the women's police station alleging that she was sexually assaulted by the driver on Wednesday.

The accused was produced before court and remanded in judicial custody, police sources said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)