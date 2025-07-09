Jamshedpur, July 9 (PTI) Schools were asked to remain closed in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district on Thursday in view of the forecast for heavy rainfall, a statement said.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast severe rainfall in the district, which may adversely affect normal life and the safety of students, it said.

Deputy Commissioner Karn Satyarthi ordered the closure of all schools in the district in view of the forecast, it added.

Schools were asked to conduct online classes to avoid any disruption of studies.

Life was severely affected in the district due to incessant rains over the last two days, with waterlogging reported from various areas.

The water level of the Kharkhai and Swarnarekha rivers was also increasing due to the downpour.

On June 29, 162 students had to spend the night on the rooftop of their private residential school in Kowali after the area was inundated due to heavy rain.

