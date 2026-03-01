New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday issued an advisory for foreign nationals in India who have had to change their travel plans due to the ongoing security situation in West Asia.

In an official statement, the MEA requested the foreign nationals to contact the nearest Foreigners Regional Registration Office if they need assistance with visa extension or to regularise their stay.

It said. "All foreign nationals in India, who have had to change their travel plans due to the ongoing developments in the West Asia region and need assistance with extension of their visa or to regularize their stay, are requested to contact the nearest Foreigners Regional Registration Office ( FRRO). The FRRO concerned will help with necessary formalities. For contact details of FRRO, you may visit https://boi.gov.in/"

The advisory comes after heightened tensions between Israel and Iran after Israeli-US strikes into Iran resulted in the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. The strikes, which have been labelled by the Israeli Defence Forces as Operation Roaring Lion, come after months of close and joint planning with the U.S. Armed Forces, IDF's Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani said in a video message on Sunday.

He added, "Our mission could not be more clear. The IDF will continue to act to remove emerging threats against Israel because the price of an action is too high."

Iran is observing 40 days of public mourning following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Reuters reported, citing Iranian state media.

The death occurred following strikes by the US and Israel (Operation Epic Fury/Lion's Roar) on Saturday.

In response to the ongoing heightened tension in the Gulf region, the situation prompted India to initiate diplomatic outreach and expressions of solidarity among regional and international leaders.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke with Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and Kuwait's Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, underscoring New Delhi's concerns over regional stability.

According to reporting by Al Jazeera, Iran has launched coordinated attacks on US-linked targets across several Gulf Arab states in response to what Tehran described as a large-scale joint assault on its territory by the United States and Israel, raising concerns of a wider regional conflict.

Iranian authorities confirmed on Saturday that strikes had been carried out against multiple locations, the Fars news agency reported. The reported targets include sites in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, countries that host US military installations and airbases.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said in a statement that Israeli and US military facilities in the Middle East had been hit by "powerful Iranian missile strikes," warning that operations would continue.

"This operation will persist without interruption until the enemy is decisively defeated," the IRGC said, adding that all US assets in the region are regarded as legitimate targets. (ANI)

