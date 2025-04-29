New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Authorities have identified the premises of 16 schools in Delhi for temporary deployment of a communication set-up by the IAF as part of an air exercise, according to an official communication.

"This has the precedence from previous MoD (Ministry of Defence) activations during yearly national events (Republic Day and Independence Day celebrations)," said the order dated April 28, issued by the Delhi government's directorate of education.

The subject line of the order reads -- "Permission to use premises of schools for Delhi Integrated Air Defence Activation" for the air force exercise.

The exercise is from April 28 to May 2.

In pursuance of a direction issued by the Ministry of Defence (MoD), "certain school buildings under your department's jurisdiction are found suitable for temporary usage" during the exercise, reads the order.

The premises are to be used for "temporary" deployment of a communication set-up.

