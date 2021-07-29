New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday attacked the opposition in Lok Sabha for indulging in sloganeering instead of participating in the discussions at a time when the country is facing the Covid pandemic.

Moving the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2021 for consideration and passage, he said that the Modi government is committed for the welfare of farmers and development of the country.

"During the pandemic, instead of discussion, the House is witnessing sloganeering...We will convert this crisis into an opportunity and provide all possible facilities to farmers and people," he said.

The bill was later passed without any debate amid din.

Since July 19, the House is witnessing continuous uproar over Pegasus snooping and the three contentious farm laws, leading to repeated adjournments.

The House has not been able to function properly and several the bills including supplementary demand for grants were passed without any discussion.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)