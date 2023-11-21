New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday lauded the Padma Shri awardee Shital Mahajan, who recently completed skydiving in front of Mount Everest.

The minister had a live session with Mahajan on Instagram, and the conversation touched upon aero sports.

Since November 11, she has done four 4 parachute jumps in the Everest region in the Himalayas. She is also the first Indian woman to have done Skydiving in the Everest region.

"It is a delight to see an Indian hold so many national and international records. Last year, we announced the National Air Sports Policy to promote Air Sports in India. I feel a sportsperson like Shital Mahajan is setting a great example for the generations to come," Scindia said in a post on X.

Among other achievements, Mahajan is also the first woman in the world to skydive over the North Pole, the South Pole, and Mount Everest.

"So many men have attempted space diving, and if an Indian is attempting that, then why shouldn't it be a woman? Globally, there is a three-pole challenge in 2004 and 2006. I was the first woman to perform a free fall jump in the South and North Pole.

"Mt Everest is the third pole, and from December 2022, I was planning to attempt it. It felt very special to click a selfie in front of Mt Everest mid-air. This will be a forever memorable moment for me," Mahajan said.

