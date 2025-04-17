Imphal, Apr 17 (PTI) Development of North Eastern Region Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia on Thursday reviewed the progress of various projects being implemented in Manipur.

Scindia, along with Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, chaired a meeting at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal, a statement said.

At the meeting, officers made a comprehensive presentation of the status of various projects currently underway in the state, it said.

Scindia noted several areas that require focused attention for the development of the state. Among them were handicrafts and handloom, sports, tourism, international trade, agriculture, particularly palm oil farming, logistics, and the development of national highways, it added.

He also directed officers present in the meeting to accelerate the pace of key infrastructure projects such as universities, Manipur IT-SEZ, the mental hospital, and the maternity and child hospital, said the statement issued by the Raj Bhavan.

Later, Scindia chaired a meeting of the High-Level Task Force on Sports for the North Eastern Region.

It was virtually attended by Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, Nagaland's Deputy CM Y Patton, and representatives of Meghalaya and Manipur.

Various initiatives aimed at developing the region's sports sector were discussed at the meeting.

Scindia pointed out the key areas that require attention. Among them were talent identification, training and coaching, establishment of coaching centres, promotion of public-private partnerships, infrastructure development, and increased focus on women in sports, the statement said.

