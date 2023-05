New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) Associations of mediapersons on Thursday demanded a probe into the allegations that Delhi Police personnel roughed up a female journalist covering the wrestlers' protests against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brijbhushan Sharan Singh.

In a joint statement, the Indian Women's Press Corps and the Press Club of India demand a probe into the matter and said strict action should be taken the erring police personnel for their treatment of journalist Sakshi Joshi.

Also Read | Adani Group To Build India's First Integrated Data Centre and Tech Business Park in Andhra Pradesh.

Joshi has alleged she was "manhandled" by Delhi Police personnel on Wednesday night at Jantar Mantar where she was covering the protests by the wrestlers demanding action against WFI chief Singh.

Mahila Congress chief Netta D'Souza, Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate condemned the alleged roughing up of Joshi by Delhi Police.

Also Read | Delhi: 48-Year-Old Woman From Ranchi Suffers Kidney Failure After Consuming Raw Fish Gallbladder To Cure Diabetes.

A scuffle broke out between the wrestlers and Delhi Police personnel on Wednesday night when AAP leaders brought folding beds to the protest site.

In a video being circulated on social media platforms, some of the protesters can be heard accusing a police personnel of attacking two wrestlers under the influence of alcohol.

"Sufficient women officers were on duty during the night. On the medical examination, no police personnel were found drunk. Five police personnel sustained injuries during the night scuffle," Delhi Police said on Twitter giving an update on the incident at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday night.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)