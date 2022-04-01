East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 1 (ANI): A scuffle broke out between two groups after Christian prayers were held outside the Rama temple here.

The police informed that the incident which took place on March 30 has come to light today.

"A pastor and a woman organised prayers right in front of Shri Rama Temple. Two people who objected to the prayers at the temple were sent away by police. BJP claims the temple has been occupied by Christians and prayers are being held there," said M Ravindranath Babu, East Godavari district's Superintendent of Police.

The police stated that one woman organized a Christian meeting in a shed in Gangavaram village. She also served food to the people who attended the meeting.

Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

