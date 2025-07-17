Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI): A clash broke out between supporters of BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar and Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) leader Jitendra Awhad outside the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

A video of the scuffle went viral on social media, showing members of both groups engaging in a heated altercation.

Also Read | Patna Voter List Controversy: Election Commission, District Administration Reject Claims in Viral Clip Shared by YouTuber Ajit Anjum, Calls It 'False and Misleading' Amid Bihar's Voter Roll Exercise Row.

Following the incident, Jitendra Awhad alleged that he was abused and threatened with death by individuals he described as "goons" who confronted him outside the Assembly.

"The whole of Maharashtra knows who the attacker was. We are being asked for evidence again and again, while the whole country has seen who carried out the attack. Goons are being allowed to enter the assembly, posing a threat to the safety of the MLAs. I was abused, threatened with death. Abusive words like 'dog', 'pig' were used. Was this what was expected to happen in the assembly?" Awhad told reporters.

Also Read | Maharashtra Govt Allows State Employees To Reach Office 30 Minutes Late To Ease Rush in Mumbai Local Trains, Private Sector Adjustments Also on Table As Overcrowding Sparks Safety Alarms.

Expressing concern over legislators' safety, he added, "I just came out after giving a speech, and these people came to confront me. If MLAs are not safe in the assembly, then why should we remain MLAs?"

BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar termed the incident "unfortunate" and expressed regret.

"I am really saddened by what occurred here. This is an unfortunate incident...I express my regret and apologise...," he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray slammed the government, saying, "If goons have reached Vidhan Sabha, then State Home Minister and Chief Minister (Devendra Fadnavis) should take responsibility for it. This is very unfortunate. Such conduct at the Vidhan Sabha is not appropriate."

Congress MLA Nana Patole also condemned the incident and called on the Maharashtra Chief Minister to take immediate action. "We condemn the incident. Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha has always had a tradition...Our examples are cited and taken pride in, across the country. But what happened on the Vidhan Sabha premises today should not happen again - the Assembly Speaker and the CM should take care of this."

He also raised concerns about security on the Assembly premises and drew a parallel with the 2001 Parliament attack. "Mumbai is always on high alert. In times like these, with a large number of people accompanying MLAs and ministers, it is a very serious matter that they endanger the security of the Vidhan Sabha. Even the Parliament was not safe; it was also attacked during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government's rule. I believe this is not the sole responsibility of the Speaker. All public representatives should take care of this," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)