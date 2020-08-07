New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) The South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Friday issued an advisory on prevention and control of vector-borne diseases, with its commissioner asserting that there is a need to focus on premises of educational institutions which have been shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over 30 cases of dengue have been reported in the national capital till August, even as the civic bodies have set up separate fever clinics to attend to patients afflicted with the vector-borne disease, according to authorities.

The SDMC is the nodal agency that tabulates data on vector-borne diseases for the entire city.

SDMC Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti said, "This year, there is a need to concentrate more on educational institutions, colleges and schools as they are closed due to the coronavirus crises, and those places have a higher chance of having mosquito-breeding spots on their premises."

The civic body, in a statement issued on Friday, said the commissioner has issued an advisory on prevention and control of vector-borne diseases in Delhi.

He called for prevention of mosquito-breeding at source and made it clear that the reduction in breeding is the only effective tool for prevention and control of dengue, malaria and chikungunya.

He asked all the heads of departments of various agencies, including DMRC, DJB, DDA, Delhi Police, PWD, CPWD, to nominate nodal officers to ensure preventive measures.

Various agencies in the health sector have reported mosquito-breeding in different parts of Delhi.

According to data shared by the SDMC, till August 1, 31 cases of dengue have been recorded in Delhi. The number of cases of malaria and chikungunya till the same period stands at 45 and 18 respectively, it said.

"Designated nodal officers of these institutions must ensure that there is no artificial water collection in open grounds, roofs of buildings, flower pots, etc. Also, overhead tanks should be emptied, covered and locked. Unused vehicles like school or college buses should be covered and parked in covered spaces to prevent water collection inside," Bharti said.

All coolers should be scrubbed and cleaned once a week and mopped dry before refilling. In coolers that cannot be emptied, one tablespoon of tempos granules or a few drops of petrol, should be put, the advisory said. Unused or broken bottles, plastic cups, pots and tyres, etc. that can hold water should not be left in the open, it said.

Dengue mosquito larvae breed in clear, standing water, while those of malaria thrive even in dirty water. Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch till mid-December.

The SDMC commissioner has also mentioned that the Delhi Municipal Corporation by laws related to malaria and other vector-borne diseases provide for actions on failure to take specified prevented measures.

The failure to comply is punishable, he added.

On detection of breeding, he said besides legal notices and challans, a police complaint may be lodged under Section 269 of the Indian Penal Code.

Bharti has called upon RWAs, market association and the general public to take preventive measures failing which the outbreak of dengue and chikungunya may become uncontrollable.

The advisory has been sent to all offices of the central and state governments in Delhi, CPWD, PWD, DDA, Delhi Police, Delhi Jal Board and DMRC, registrars of all universities and deemed universities in Delhi, all associations of professionals and all associations of traders and chambers of commerce.

