New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): The sea phase of the maiden Tri-Service exercise 'Konkan Shakti 2021' between the Indian Armed Forces and the United Kingdom (UK) is currently being held off the Konkan coast in the Arabian Sea.

On completion of the harbour planning phase, the sea phase of the exercise commenced on October 24, 2021. It will continue till October 27, 2021.

All participating units were split into two opposing forces with the aim of achieving sea control to land Army ground-troops at a pre-designated site. One force was led by the Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet and comprised the flagship INS Chennai, other warships of the Indian Navy and HMS Richmond, the Royal Navy's Type 23 frigate. The other force operated under the UK Carrier Strike Group comprised aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth, other UK and Netherland naval ships and Indian warships, said the Ministry of Defence in a statement.

The two forces integrated within their groups with exercises such as replenishment at sea approaches, air direction and strike operations by fighter aircraft (MiG 29Ks and F35Bs), cross control of helicopters (Sea King, Chetak and Wildcat), transiting through war-at-sea scenarios and gun shoots on expendable air targets. The simulated induction of Army troops was also undertaken, followed by the setting up of a joint command operations centre. Thereafter, the two forces affected a rendezvous at sea with advanced air and sub-surface exercises.

The air operations included strikes on the combined formation by Indian maritime patrol aircraft (MPA) Dornier, fighters of the Indian Navy (MiG 29Ks), Royal Navy (F35Bs) and Indian Air Force (SU-30 and Jaguars) as well as a composite flypast over the formation. Sub-surface exercises with an Indian Scorpene-class submarine and underwater remote-controlled vehicle EMATT, operated by the Royal Navy, were undertaken through the night. Indian MPA, P8I also participated in the exercise. (ANI)

