Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 15 (ANI): In a swift and coordinated humanitarian response, the Indian Army, in close synergy with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Civil Administration and State Disaster Response Force, launched an extensive Search and Rescue Operation following a devastating cloudburst at Village Chisoti, Kishtwar, Indian Army said on Friday.

The incident occurred at about 12:45 am along the route of the ongoing Machail Mata Yatra, causing flash floods and widespread destruction in the area, which resulted in casualties of yatris and locals.

Also Read | Is PM Narendra Modi-Led Government Providing Free Laptops to Students? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Viral Message.

On receiving information, rescue columns from the Indian Army were immediately mobilised to the affected site. Despite the treacherous terrain, rising water levels, and debris-laden flows, troops moved with urgency to reach stranded civilians and provided lifesaving assistance, as per an official statement issued by Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, PRO and Spokesperson Ministry of Defence, Jammu.

The Army rescue teams, equipped with specialist gear and supported by vehicles and medical personnel, evacuated survivors to safer locations and provided immediate first aid. Food, drinking water, blankets and emergency medical care were made available on the spot. Search efforts are ongoing to locate the missing, and engineering assets have been deployed to clear blocked approach routes to ensure uninterrupted relief operations, the press release stated.

Also Read | Independence Day 2025 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi Thanks World Leaders for Extending Wishes on Swatantrata Diwas.

A massive cloudburst on Thursday triggered a flash flood in the Chashoti area of Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, along the route of the Machail Mata Yatra, which led to the loss of over 45 lives. Rescue operations are in full swing in the area, and the victims of the tragedy are being treated in District Hospitals. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)