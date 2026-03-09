Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 9 (ANI): Extensive search operations are underway to track the location of Sepoy Akhish, who was reported missing earlier in the day in Sundarbani, the Indian Army said on Monday.

In a post on X, White Knight Corps said, "During a River Crossing Training exercise conducted in the general area of Sundarbani, Sepoy Akshit Sharma was reported missing at around 12 pm today. Extensive search operations are underway with all available resources of the Indian Army and civil agencies being employed to locate the soldier."

Also Read | Indian Embassy in Bahrain Issues Advisory for Nationals Amid West Asia Tensions; Provides SOP for Transit Through Saudi Arabia.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)