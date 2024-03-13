New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Wednesday said his party has finalised a sharing formula with the BJP for the Lok Sabha polls.

Paswan announced this after a meeting with BJP chief J P Nadda here.

“As a member of the NDA, today in a meeting with BJP national president J P Nadda ji, we have together finalised the seat sharing in Bihar for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls,” he said in a post on X.

“The same will be announced in due course,” he added.

