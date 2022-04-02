Karauli (Rajasthan) [India], April 2 (ANI): Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been imposed in the Karauli district of Rajasthan and the internet has also been shut down after stones were pelted during a religious procession.

Section 144 was imposed in Karauli from 6:30 pm today to 12 am on April 4.

Also Read | Ramzan 2022 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi Extends Ramadan Greetings, Says 'May This Holy Month Inspire People To Serve Poor'.

"Section 144 imposed in Karauli from 6:30 pm today, April 2, to 12 am on April 4, in connection with a case of stone-pelting at a 'Shobha Yatra' (bike rally) in the city. Internet to also be shut on April 2 and 3 (till midnight)," said Karauli DM Rajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Many people were injured in the incident, of which 27 were treated and sent home, 10 are undergoing treatment in the hospital and 3 seriously injured were referred to Jaipur.

Also Read | Curfew Imposed in Karauli Following Communal Clashes, Says Rajasthan Police.

The injured were admitted to the District General Hospital.

Among the injured people four were police officers.

More than 600 policemen including 50 police officers deployed in Karauli

Additional Director General Law and Order Hawa Singh Ghumaria has appealed to people to maintain peace.

Regarding the violence in Karauli, the Governor spoke to the Director-General of Police over the phone

Governor Kalraj Mishra has directed Director General of Police ML Lather over the phone and inquired about the situation.

Expressing concern over the violence, Governor took detailed information from the Director-General of Police about the action taken to control the situation.

He has also appealed to the local people to maintain peace and harmony while exercising restraint.

ADG Sanjib Narjhari, IG Bharat Meena, DIG Rahul Prakash and SP Mridul Kachwaha were also posted there.

IG Bharatpur Praful Kumar Khmesra and IG Law and Order Bharat Meena are also at the spot.

In view of the deteriorating condition in the city, District Collector Rajendra Singh Shekhawat, taking immediate action, ordered to impose a curfew in the city.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot himself spoke to the Director-General of Police regarding the incident in Karauli and took detailed information about the situation.

"The police have been instructed to deal strictly with every miscreant. I appeal to the general public to maintain peace and cooperate in maintaining law and order," he said.

Additional Director General Law and Order Shri Hawa Singh Ghumaria informed that so far about two and a half dozen persons involved in the riots have been detained.

At the same time, two dozen people have been injured, the current situation is normal, the situation has been controlled, the shops which are on fire in the streets are being extinguished and appeal is being made to all to maintain peace. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)