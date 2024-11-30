Second edition of Crime Literature Festival of India begins at Hyatt Centric in Dehradun (Photo/ANI)

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 30 (ANI): The second edition of the Crime Literature Festival of India (CLFI) kicked off at the Hyatt Centric, Dehradun, bringing together an extraordinary mix of authors, filmmakers, law enforcement professionals, and journalists.

According to an official statement, this free-to-attend event, running from November 29 to December 1, offers on-the-spot registration, making it accessible to all who wish to explore the powerful intersections of crime, literature, and justice.

The festival's opening ceremony was graced by Mata Mangla Ji and Bhole Ji Maharaj, founders of The Hans Foundation, alongside acclaimed filmmaker Prakash Jha. Jha, whose cinematic works like Gangaajal and Aashram have redefined the depiction of societal issues, shared how storytelling can foster meaningful change. "Crime literature and cinema offer lenses through which society can better understand the dynamics of crime and justice," Jha remarked.

Festival Chairman Ashok Kumar, former DGP of Uttarakhand and credited as the driving force behind the festival, emphasized its broader mission. "This event is not merely a celebration of storytelling; it's a movement to educate, inspire, and create a more aware society," Kumar stated.

The three-day event is supported by key partners, including The Hans Foundation, Uttarakhand Film Development Council (UFDC), Uttarakhand Government Undertaking, and the University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES). Their collaboration ensures the festival is both an intellectual and cultural experience that reaches a wide audience.

Day one's sessions spotlighted Prakash Jha and his reflections on societal narratives in cinema. Upcoming highlights include Kavita Kaushik and Avinash Singh Tomar on day two, followed by Anubhav Sinha's session on the closing day. Esteemed personalities like authors Kiran Manral and Richa Mukherjee, journalists Gargi Rawat, Nidhi Kulpati, and Shams Tahir Khan, and film personalities Akash Khurana and Karan Oberoi, will add depth and diversity to the event's discussions.

Attendees will also witness powerful sessions on pressing issues like cybercrime, crimes against women, and the psychological factors influencing criminal behavior.

The festival uniquely bridges literature, cinema, and lived experiences, featuring dynamic sessions led by Karnal Singh, former ED Chief, Neeraj Kumar, former Commissioner of Police, Delhi, OP Singh, former DGP of Uttar Pradesh, and Major General Sabharwal.

The festival will see participation from various schools, colleges, and universities. Notable highlights include the felicitation of students for their contributions to short story and film competitions, showcasing young talent addressing crime-related themes. The Lifetime Achievement Award will honor Surender Mohan Pathak, a pioneer of Hindi crime literature with nearly 300 novels to his name.

Festival Director Aloke Lal, former DGP, author, and celebrated artist, further highlighted the festival's vision: "CLFI is a confluence of creativity and reality, designed to provoke dialogue and inspire change." (ANI)

