Karbi Anglong, November 30: An earthquake of magnitude 2.9 jolted Assam's Karbi Anglong on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to the NCS, the tremor was recorded at around 2:40 am on Saturday and was centred in the Karbi Anglong region at a depth of 25 km. Earthquake in Assam: Mild Quake of Magnitude 3.8 on Richter Scale Hits Dima Hasao District; No Casualties Reported.

"EQ of M: 2.9, On: 30/11/2024 02:40:11 IST, Lat: 26.23 N, Long: 92.83 E, Depth: 25 km, Location: Karbi Anglong, Assam," the NCS posted on X. Further details are awaiting.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)