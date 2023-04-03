Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 3 (PTI) The second G20 EMPOWER meeting under India's yearlong presidency to take forward the country's women-led development agenda is scheduled to be held from April 4-6 in Kerala' state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

The first G20 EMPOWER meeting was held on February 11-12 at Agra in Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Badaun Temple Revokes Order Against Feeding Stray Dogs on Premises After Objections by Animal Rights Activist.

"The G20 Alliance for the Empowerment and Progression of Women's Economic Representation (EMPOWER) is an alliance of G20 business leaders and governments that aims to accelerate women's leadership and empowerment in the private sector," a government release said on Monday.

The theme of the second G20 EMPOWER Meeting is 'Women's Empowerment: A Win-Win for Equity and Economy', it said.

Also Read | India Railways Achieves Record Best Ever Freight Loading of 1512 MT in Financial Year 2022-23.

Dr Munjpara Mahendrabhai, Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development, will grace the occasion and Dr Sangita Reddy, Chair of G20 EMPOWER 2023 will also be present for the meeting.

The opening plenary session of the meeting will be on the topic of 'Achieving Economic Prosperity by Empowering Women: Towards 25x25 Brisbane Goals' followed by panel discussions.

"The highlights during these dialogues would include advancing women's entrepreneurship through mentoring and capacity building, market access and financing, role of STEM education and innovation for scaling up businesses, enabling Leadership across all levels including at grassroots, strengthening women's participation in scientific and non-traditional sectors of work, etc," the release said.

Besides that, there will be side events on important issues in the form of panel discussions on enabling ‘School-to-Work' transitions and career development opportunities, investing in an enabling infrastructure to support the care economy and navigating corporate culture for women empowerment, it said.

"There will also be an exhibition designed and curated by the National Institute of Fashion Technology to showcase women's engagement in the cultivation and production of tea, coffee, spices and coir, work of women-led FPOs and indigenous toys, handloom & handicrafts crafted by women as well as ayurvedic and wellness products," the release said.

The exhibition will have digital features that will provide an immersive experience to the audience, it said.

In addition to the sessions, a visit to Kerala Arts and Crafts village (KACV) has also been planned for delegates who will be provided an opportunity to interact with the crafts persons.

"Cultural programs will be organised in the evenings which will present an engaging glimpse into the rich cultural heritage of India. Local cuisine and millet-based food will also be served during the events for participants to experience the traditional practices and fine cuisine of India," the release said.

The closing plenary session will focus on identifying key outcomes and establishing actions across G20 EMPOWER priorities on points of consensus.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)