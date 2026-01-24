Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 24 (ANI): A fire broke out near Kamath hotel in Nampally area of Hyderabad, Telangana, officials said on Saturday.

Six people are feared to be trapped inside the building, AIMIM Party MLC, Miza Rahmath Baig Quadri, told ANI.

Also Read | Sahar Shaikh News: AIMIM Councillor Apologises After 'Paint Mumbra Green' Comment Sparks Row.

"Total six people are trapped in a buliding and the officials are conducting their efforts to bring them out," he said.

Four fire tenders have reached the spot to douse the fire. No casualties have been reported as of now, officials said.

Also Read | Train Derailment in Shajapur: 2 Wagons of Goods Train Derail Near Maksi Railway Station in Madhya Pradesh (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, Telangana State Fire DG Vikarm Singh Mann has arrived at the incident site as the rescue operation continues.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)