Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 18 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar today said that a new 1.5 km long tunnel road is being planned from Esteem Mall to Baptist Hospital to ease traffic at Hebbal flyover.

Speaking to reporters after declaring open the new loop of the Hebbal flyover from Outer Ring Road to Bellary Road, he said, "Our government is committed to addressing the traffic congestion in the city. We have discussed the financial implications of the new 1.5 km tunnel road."

"The new loop has been built at a cost of Rs 80 crores. The other loop from Esteem Mall towards Mekhri Circle is expected to be operational by November. The total cost of the project is Rs 300 crores. The new loops increase the number of lanes from two to six. BDA Chairman has taken the responsibility to get the other loop ready by November," he explained.

"We have called tenders for a 16.5 km tunnel road at a cost of Rs 17,000 crores. I have briefed the CM about managing traffic between Hebbal and Silk Board junctions," he further added.

DyCM also said that for him, "money is not important". He said, "I am very transparent. Money is not important; work needs to be completed at any cost. A young MP has accused me of doing projects for money, but I don't need money."

He also targeted the BJP for not doing anything during its tenure. "BJP hasn't done any major work during its tenure, and its leaders haven't brought any funds from the Centre," Shivakumar said.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar also rode a motorcycle on the newly inaugurated Hebbal flyover in Bengaluru on Monday.

He said the new flyover, built in just seven months at a cost of 80 crore rupees, will help reduce traffic by 30 per cent and make commuting easier for people at Hebbal Junction.

In a post on X, DK Shivakumar wrote, "Breezing through traffic at Hebbal Junction! The new Hebbal Flyover Loop, inaugurated today, will be a game-changer for people commuting via Hebbal Junction. A 700 metre ramp built for Rs 80 crore in just 7 months, will reduce traffic congestion by 30% and improve commute quality."

Shivakumar also shared that riding his old bike brought back memories of his college days. "Also relived my college days by riding my old Yezdi RoadKing. Dear Bengalureans, we're committed with deep passion, and we will deliver," the post read. (ANI)

