New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): The second meeting of the Congress National Alliance Committee (NAC) is underway at Mukul Wasnik's residence in Delhi on Friday. Several senior party members were seen entering Wasnik's residence this morning.

This is the second meeting of the group, which was formed earlier this month to discuss potential alliances with other political parties for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The first meeting of the newly formed committee was held last week on Saturday. After the committee's inaugural meeting, Mukul Wasnik, who has been appointed as the convenor of NAC said that the committee will decide on a "seat-sharing formula" after discussing it with state units.

"We will first speak to the state units. Soon we will form a seat-sharing formula. There is no deadline set for this. But we will decide as soon as possible," Wasnik had said, speaking to reporters after the inaugural meeting on December 23.

The Congress formed the five-member NAC, with Wasnik as convenor and veteran leaders including former chief ministers Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel, former Union minister Salman Khurshid, and Mohan Prakash as members.

As the 2024 Lok Sabha elections loom just four months away, the allocation of seats becomes pivotal for the Congress, especially after recent electoral setbacks.

The fourth meeting of the INDIA bloc concluded in Delhi on December 19 with the passing of the resolution on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and the suspension of MPs from Parliament.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that a resolution has been passed that the suspension of MPs is undemocratic.

The meeting took place amid escalating political tensions between the Opposition and the BJP-led central government, triggered by the demand for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on the recent Parliament security breach.

The meeting witnessed the attendance from 28 parties. (ANI)

