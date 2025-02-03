Chennai, Feb 3 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin urged Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday to take immediate diplomatic efforts to stop the arrests of Indian fishermen and also to secure the release of all those arrested.

Drawing the Centre's attention to the latest incident of apprehension of ten Ramanathapuram district fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy on Monday, the Chief Minister said in a letter addressed to Jaishankar that in the last 27 days, 63 fishermen and 5 fishing boats have been apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy in 5 separate incidents.

In 2024, 530 fishermen and 71 fishing boats were apprehended in 36 separate incidents. As on date, 97 fishermen and 216 fishing boats are still under the custody of the Sri Lankan authorities, he claimed.

"These incidents of apprehensions by the Sri Lankan Navy continued unabated, underscoring the urgency of resolving this vexed issue. The arrest and detention of the fishermen and non-release of their fishing boats have caused immense damage to the coastal community's economy," the Chief Minister said.

Hundreds of poor fishermen families lived in fear and faced hardship due to these recurring arrests, he added. "Hence, I urge you to take immediate diplomatic efforts at the highest level to stop the arrests of our Indian fishermen and to secure the release of all the fishermen and their fishing boats in the custody of Sri Lankan authorities," Stalin said in the letter.

