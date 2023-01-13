Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 13 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah who is on a visit to Jammu & Kashmir, on Friday said that all security agencies are fighting a decisive battle against terrorism.

Chairing a high-level meeting with officials in Jammu over security-related issues in the Union Territory, Shah said, "Following the policy of zero tolerance against terrorism under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all security agencies are fighting a decisive battle against terrorism."

Addressing a press conference in Jammu after the meeting, the Union Home Minister condoled the families of the victims of the Rajouri terror attacks.

"My desire was to share the grief of victims' families of the Rajouri terror attacks, but I could not go there due to bad weather, I spoke to all the families over the phone and tried to join their grief," Shah said.

Shah was scheduled to visit the families but due to the bad weather, he could not go.

"The courage of all those victim families is an example for the whole country, it is a big thing to maintain the morale of fighting hard even after such a big incident," Shah added.

He further said that the affected families would be given benefits through various schemes of the government with full empathy, along with this all possible help will be provided by the L-G with relief measures under his authority.

Notably, six civilians including two children were killed and many more injured in two terror attacks in Upper Dangri village in Jammu & Kashmir's Rajouri district on January 1 and 2.

While four people were gunned down on January 1 evening, two children were killed and several others injured after a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast occurred in the same vicinity in Rajouri's Upper Dhangri village on January 2 morning.

Briefing the meeting, Shah said, "A detailed meeting was held with security agencies in Jammu on all aspects of security, discussions were also held on creating a very secure grid in the coming days.

He said that all the security agencies of the country are fully prepared and their morale is high with confidence to prevent such incidents.

Shah further said that the Centre has handed over the case of the twin terror attacks in Rajouri in the first week of January to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

"NIA and Jammu Police will jointly investigate the terrorist incidents that took place in these two days and this investigation will be done keeping together all the incidents that happened in the last one and a half years," he added.

The Union Home Minister said that support and information systems of terrorist groups were also discussed in detail during the meeting and all the agencies have assured to create a complete 360-degree security mechanism.

"The people responsible for these terrorist attacks will be brought to book at the earliest and will be dealt with severe punishment," he stated.

He also reiterated that the least number of incidents and deaths have been reported in recent times.

"Within three months the security grid in every area of Jammu would be made impenetrable by further strengthening it. I assure the citizens of Jammu that whatever may be the intention of the terrorist organizations, our security agencies will be ready to protect Jammu," he added. (ANI)

